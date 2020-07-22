Qatar Airways Kicks Off Investor-State Claims Over Blockade

Law360 (July 22, 2020, 5:43 PM EDT) -- Qatar Airways has launched four multibillion-dollar international arbitrations against several neighboring countries over a 2017 aviation blockade imposed after Doha was accused of funding and supporting terrorist groups, the state-owned airline said on Wednesday. Qatar Airways Group QCSC, the owner and operator of Qatar Airlines, said it was seeking recourse after the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Egypt imposed an allegedly illegal air, sea and land blockade against Qatar. As a result, Qatar Airways was removed from their markets and forbidden from flying in those countries' airspace. The airline said that over the last three decades it had made...

