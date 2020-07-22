Pipeline Co. Warns Del. Justices Of Flaw In Chancery Ruling

Law360 (July 22, 2020, 4:44 PM EDT) -- The Williams Cos. told Delaware's Supreme Court on Wednesday that despite its win in a Chancery Court suit blocking EnCap Flatrock Midstream from spearheading a $750 million initial public offering for a shared pipeline interest, an alternative IPO approach floated in the lower court decision could render the pipeline company's contractual protections "meaningless." The objection came during arguments by Williams and adversary Encap both for and against a decision by Vice Chancellor J. Travis Laster that blocked an IPO favored by EnCap, with both sides putting the contract terms of pipeline company Blue Racer Midstream under a microscope for the justices....

