Enviros Say Calif. Water Settlement Curbs 'Backroom Deals'

Law360 (July 22, 2020, 8:03 PM EDT) -- Environmental groups have reached an agreement with California water regulators that they say bolsters the agency's transparency and helps battle the decline of endangered salmon populations in Northern California waterways through greater enforcement of water quality and flow standards. The environmental groups say the "landmark" settlement reached on Tuesday compels the California State Water Resources Control Board to transparently assess water quality, temperature and flow in the San Francisco Bay and Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta in order to protect the endangered Chinook salmon and other endangered fish populations decimated during the last major drought. "Backroom deals will be a lot harder when...

