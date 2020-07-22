Rovi Loses To Comcast Again At PTAB As IP Battle Rolls On

Law360 (July 22, 2020, 8:48 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has invalidated a TiVo subsidiary's patent covering a media guidance app, a decision that wipes out the last of the eight patents Rovi Guides Inc. asserted against Comcast in two underlying district court cases. In a 91-page decision Tuesday, the board said Comcast showed the challenged claims were both anticipated and obvious in light of existing technology. The decision handed Comcast its seventh win in eight challenges to the patents in the parallel litigation, with Rovi asking the PTAB last month to cancel the challenged claims in the eighth patent. Comcast told Law360 that the...

