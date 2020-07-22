'Melrose Place' Actress' Fatal Crash Sentence To Be Reworked

Law360 (July 22, 2020, 4:46 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey state appeals court for the third time ordered a new sentencing for former "Melrose Place" actress Amy Locane in her fatal drunken driving case, reasoning Wednesday that the latest judge to hand down a prison term took a rogue approach. A three-judge Appellate Division panel vacated the five-year prison term Locane faced stemming from the 2010 crash that killed an attorney's wife, saying the Somerset County sentencing judge employed his own methodology and ignored the appeals court's previous directive regarding certain aggravating and mitigating factors. That conduct ran afoul of New Jersey Criminal Code's sentencing scheme, according to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS