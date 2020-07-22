11th Circ. Judge Bows Out Of Fla. Felon Voting Rights Case

Law360 (July 22, 2020, 9:34 PM EDT) -- U.S. Circuit Judge Andrew Brasher — one of three Trump-appointed Eleventh Circuit judges facing pressure from U.S. Senate Democrats to bow out of a voting rights case — has recused himself from hearing a challenge to a Florida law requiring former felons to pay all fines and fees before being able to vote. The judge's recusal Tuesday came not long after a letter sent the same day by all 10 Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee questioning his involvement. The senators also asked why Judges Barbara Lagoa and Robert Luck did not recuse themselves after participating in a related state Supreme...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS