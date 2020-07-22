Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

11th Circ. Judge Bows Out Of Fla. Felon Voting Rights Case

Law360 (July 22, 2020, 9:34 PM EDT) -- U.S. Circuit Judge Andrew Brasher — one of three Trump-appointed Eleventh Circuit judges facing pressure from U.S. Senate Democrats to bow out of a voting rights case — has recused himself from hearing a challenge to a Florida law requiring former felons to pay all fines and fees before being able to vote.

The judge's recusal Tuesday came not long after a letter sent the same day by all 10 Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee questioning his involvement. The senators also asked why Judges Barbara Lagoa and Robert Luck did not recuse themselves after participating in a related state Supreme...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!