Ill. Court Revives Temp Worker's Suit Over Injury At Candy Co.

Law360 (July 22, 2020, 9:22 PM EDT) -- Personal injury claims lobbed against Ferrara Candy Co. by a staffing agency's worker were incorrectly dismissed because a waiver he signed creates a question over whether the Illinois Workers' Compensation Act bars his suit, an Illinois state appellate panel majority said Tuesday. A lower court shouldn't have permanently axed worker Jaime Quintana's lawsuit because a waiver he signed before starting his assignment at Ferrara makes it unclear whether he should be considered a "borrowed employee" whose claims would otherwise be barred by the IWCA's exclusive remedy provision, the majority of a three-judge panel said. Quintana worked at Ferrara's packaging center in Bolingbrook,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS