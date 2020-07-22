Investors Say 9th Circ. Should OK Doc Bid In Hospital Fight

Law360 (July 22, 2020, 10:46 PM EDT) -- Three investors ousted from a Chinese hospital project who are seeking documents for a $20 million arbitration told the Ninth Circuit that a recent Second Circuit decision saying U.S. law doesn't let federal courts order discovery for private commercial arbitration abroad is irrelevant and wrong. HRC-Hainan Holding Co. LLC and two other investors said in a letter Tuesday that Yihan Hu, the former owner of a Chinese hospital where they invested more than $10 million to build the new in vitro fertilization center, erred when citing the Second Circuit decision in a July 16 letter to the Ninth Circuit. Hu, the...

