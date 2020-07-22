Special Master Rips Hagens Berman's Privilege Arguments

Law360 (July 22, 2020, 9:28 PM EDT) -- A special master tasked by a Pennsylvania federal judge to find out if Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP dropped thalidomide birth defect claims against GlaxoSmithKline and others in good faith or simply to save its own skin lambasted arguments the firm made regarding potentially privileged material Wednesday. Special discovery master William T. Hangley ordered Hagens Berman for a second time to provide, and explain granularly, its proposed privilege-based redactions to an expert witness's report that was created using previously privileged information culled from in camera hearings. "Hagens Berman appears to think that the expert's consideration and discussion of evidence received in...

