Lift Pricing Caps In Charter-Time Warner Deal, FCC Urged

Law360 (July 22, 2020, 9:27 PM EDT) -- A free-market think tank urged the Federal Communications Commission on Wednesday to lift restrictions on usage pricing and remove interconnection requirements the agency imposed on its approval of Charter's merger with Time Warner, arguing the stipulations are outdated. The Free State Foundation submitted its views as part of public comments the FCC solicited on Charter Communications Inc.'s bid to terminate the agency's terms on usage-based pricing and IP network interconnection agreements. FSF said the market for online video distribution, or OVD, services is competitive and the harms the commission speculated might occur have never materialized, so it should end those conditions....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS