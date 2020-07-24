New FCBA Prez Seeks To Leverage COVID Connections

Law360 (July 24, 2020, 7:24 PM EDT) -- As incoming president of the Federal Communications Bar Association, Wilkinson Barker Knauer LLP partner Natalie Roisman is taking advantage of digital connection opportunities presented by the coronavirus pandemic and looking to boost students and young lawyers even if they can't show up to in-person internships right now. Natalie Roisman Roisman, who began her one-year term as president on July 1, said she also plans to bolster nationwide networking opportunities among communications professionals as everyone turns to virtual channels for professional development. To Roisman, who also serves as her firm's director of social responsibility, these unusual aspects of 2020 place an outsize importance on the role...

