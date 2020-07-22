Goldman Sachs Compliance Pro Joins US Olympics As CCO

Law360 (July 22, 2020, 10:26 PM EDT) -- A former federal prosecutor turned high-ranking Goldman Sachs compliance officer has joined the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee as its first chief ethics and compliance officer, a role that the scandal-wracked organization says will help it "respond more quickly and decisively when issues occur." Holly Shick — who has served as Goldman's head of financial crime compliance program for nearly four years and was previously an assistant U.S. attorney for more than eight — will oversee USOPC compliance programs as well as a new certification program for the organization's governing bodies, according to a committee statement Tuesday. She will begin her...

