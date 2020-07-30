Contractor Sues Underfloor Heating Provider For £3.6M

Law360, London (July 30, 2020, 7:18 PM BST) -- A contractor has launched legal proceedings against a specialist heating company, seeking to recover £3.6 million ($4.6 million) over allegedly defective underfloor heating installed at a residential property development. Bouygues (UK) Ltd. said in a claim filed at the High Court that Mec-Serv Ltd. is in breach of a contract under which it installed the heating to flats in a new-build development in Lewisham, England. The contractor said in its claim, dated July 17, that it has had to repair defective thermostatic mixing valves and carry out associated work in all 406 flats on the property, as well as fix the...

