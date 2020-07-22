FCC Dings Stations For Obscuring Political Ad Details

Law360 (July 22, 2020, 9:50 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission said Wednesday that it had reached settlements with six major radio group owners ⁠— which own over 1,800 U.S. radio stations ⁠— to upload timely records of purchase requests for political ads, after an agency investigation revealed that some stations had no records filed for the November 2018 midterm election. The settlements with Alpha Media USA LLC, Beasley Media Group Licenses LLC, Cumulus Media New Holdings Inc., Entercom License LLC, iHeartMedia Inc., and Salem Media Group Inc. will enforce a compliance plan that will last through the 2020 and 2021 federal ands state elections, according to the...

