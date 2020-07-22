Texas AG Won't Face Liability In Ex-Clients' Securities Row

Law360 (July 22, 2020, 9:37 PM EDT) -- Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton won't face liability as a responsible third party in a securities fraud lawsuit against a company he formerly represented as an attorney and two individuals associated with it, a Texas appellate court has ruled. The Fifth Court of Appeals in Dallas ruled Tuesday in a 2-1 decision that Byron Curtis Cook, Joel Hochberg and their company, Trade Rare LLC, failed to meet the burden to show they could point the finger at Paxton in court. The trio are among several defendants facing securities fraud claims from Calco Land Development LLC, which alleged in November 2016 that...

