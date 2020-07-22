Clint Eastwood Says CBD Cos. Lied About His Endorsement

Law360 (July 22, 2020, 10:22 PM EDT) -- Clint Eastwood demanded fistfuls of dollars from CBD companies and marketers in a pair of lawsuits Wednesday, accusing them of manipulating internet search results and using a fabricated interview with the acclaimed actor and director to peddle their wares. In one of the lawsuits filed in California federal court, Eastwood claims three CBD makers styled themselves as the Hollywood legend's latest passion project with a bogus article claiming he was "stepping away from the spotlight to put more time into his wellness business." The article quoted Eastwood as saying "furious" movie studios gave him an ultimatum — his film career or his...

