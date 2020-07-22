Enforcers May Grow Wary Of Big Tech's 'Killer Acquisitions'

Law360 (July 22, 2020, 9:02 PM EDT) -- Antitrust enforcers may turn a more watchful eye toward so-called killer acquisitions in Big Tech, a former top FTC official said Wednesday at a webinar examining the increasing competition and privacy concerns being raised about technology platforms. In light of a Federal Trade Commission probe of small purchases by Google, Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Microsoft, the former director of the agency's Bureau of Competition said regulators could take action if the firms were "simply identifying, buying and eliminating" up-and-coming rivals. "Could that be a basis of enforcement? I think so," Bruce Hoffman said at the webinar, hosted by the Global Antitrust Institute. Hoffman was...

