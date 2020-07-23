AT&T Stifling Competition By Killing VoIP Calls, Carrier Says

Law360 (July 23, 2020, 7:15 PM EDT) -- AT&T is purposefully "choking and blocking" millions of incoming calls to a VoIP carrier's telephone numbers and it's running the company out of business, according to a new lawsuit filed in California federal court. HD Carrier's Wednesday complaint alleges the mobile giant has deployed a tactic "that has been part of [its] playbook since at least 2001" to throttle the smaller carrier's incoming traffic, by treating its calls differently from calls being sent to other numbers and reducing the capacity of its partners. HD Carrier provides phone service based on Voice over Internet Protocol. "AT&T is dropping calls, causing callers to hear busy...

