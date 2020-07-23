Vape Co. Says Rival Juicing Feud With Phony Instagram Posts

Law360 (July 23, 2020, 10:11 PM EDT) -- A feud between competing vape manufacturers Puffco and KandyPens ratcheted up a notch Wednesday after Puffco sued KandyPens in Delaware federal court, claiming the company is using Instagram to falsely claim Puffco is facing a class action over flaws in their products. Puffco says KandyPens is behind two Instagram accounts, @puffcolawsuit and @puffco.lawsuit, and a hashtag, #puffcolawsuit, that post content meant to appear as if it is coming from the attorneys or plaintiffs in a supposedly ongoing class action against Puffco. Puffco claims KandyPens was behind a proposed class action making claims about defective vaporizers that was filed last year, but...

