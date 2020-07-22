9th Circ. Revives Disney 'Pirates' Script IP Suit

Law360 (July 22, 2020, 10:51 PM EDT) -- A Ninth Circuit panel on Wednesday upended a California federal court's dismissal of claims that Disney's "Pirates of the Caribbean" film franchise copied two screenwriters' script, saying the lower court wrongly concluded the two works were not sufficiently similar for the suit to go ahead. Although the three-judge panel conceded that there are "striking differences" between the script by Ezequiel Martinez Jr. and Arthur Lee Alfred II and the breakout installment of Disney's blockbuster pirate series, "the arrangement of the similarities between them is more than de minimis." "The Pirates of the Caribbean: Curse of the Black Pearl film and the...

