Airport Cleaners Win $2M Settlement Over Breaks

Law360 (July 23, 2020, 5:11 PM EDT) -- A federal court judge Wednesday granted preliminary approval to a $2 million proposed class-action settlement for janitors at the San Diego International Airport who say they were not given required rest and meal breaks, paid for off-the-clock work or reimbursed for business expenses. Marta L. Ceron de Orozco and Emma Barcenas, both former janitors for Flagship Facility Services, Inc., represent the class, which is estimated at just over 6,000 current and former non-exempt Flagship employees. They say Flagship failed to give them proper meal or rest breaks, overtime pay or the correct wages. The company allegedly didn't pay them out for...

