Conagra Looks To Spray Off 'Fat-Free' Mislabeling Suit

Law360, San Francisco (July 22, 2020, 11:03 PM EDT) -- Conagra Foods urged a California federal judge during a Wednesday video hearing to throw out putative class claims it deceptively labeled its cooking sprays as fat-free and calorie-free, saying a U.S. Food and Drug Administration official's letter supporting its product classification shows that the food giant didn't violate FDA regulations. Conagra asked the court to nix the consumer claims against it, saying there is no genuine dispute of material fact. But the consumers disagreed on Wednesday, saying that Conagra's Parkay spray label violates FDA regulations, that the letter from an FDA employee proves nothing and that Conagra's conduct is unlawful....

