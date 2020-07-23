Construction Cos. Want Insurer To Cover Bridge Defect Work

Law360 (July 23, 2020, 8:51 PM EDT) -- Two construction companies asked an Illinois federal judge Wednesday to find that Lexington Insurance Co. should cover the more than $1 million they spent repairing a concrete defect during a bridge replacement project in Washington, D.C., arguing the insurer improperly rejected their claim. The construction companies claimed the insurance policy Lexington issued to them and their joint venture, South Capitol Bridgebuilders, should have covered the work SCB performed to repair concrete that hadn't set properly during its project to replace the Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge in Washington, D.C. Lexington first rejected their claim in April and has refused to reconsider its...

