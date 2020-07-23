Ex-Exec Pushes To Revive Co-Op Gender Discrimination Case

Law360, London (July 23, 2020, 5:12 PM BST) -- A former executive at Co-operative Group Ltd. urged a London appeals court on Thursday to revive her equal pay and discrimination case against her erstwhile employer, arguing that the lower tribunal failed to properly take account of the harsher treatment she received during appraisals. Daphne Romney QC, counsel for Samantha Walker, said that Co-op's view of her client's performance as an HR executive was "tainted by sex discrimination," which led the company to redesign her role and eventually fire her when she would not accept the new terms. Romney said that an employment tribunal that found Walker was let go as...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS