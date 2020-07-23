Outgoing WTO Chief Hopeful For Rescue Of Legal System

Law360 (July 23, 2020, 9:45 AM EDT) -- World Trade Organization Director-General Roberto Azevêdo on Wednesday highlighted the struggles of Geneva's dispute settlement system as the most serious problem facing the WTO as he prepares to leave his post, but expressed optimism that it can be salvaged. Opposition from the Trump administration has shuttered the WTO's Appellate Body, the highest legal authority in Geneva, throwing the future of the entire organization into uncertainty. In his farewell press conference, Azevêdo said that the ongoing discussions to resolve the impasse are in a good place. "Members are still negotiating in good faith, there is a presumption on the part of all...

