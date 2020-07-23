Dems Say No To USCIS Furloughs, Finding Budget Surplus

Law360 (July 23, 2020, 9:30 PM EDT) -- House and Senate Democrats called on U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services not to furlough 70% of its workforce, contradicting the agency by saying its budget is running a surplus for the 2020 fiscal year. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., and Jon Tester, D-Mont., top Democrats on the Senate's Appropriations Committee, claimed that even though USCIS had predicted ending the fiscal year with a $571 million deficit, revenue estimates now indicate "a surplus and a sufficient balance to pay its employees for the remainder of the fiscal year." "Yet, despite this welcome reversal in revenue estimates, USCIS has perplexingly chosen to proceed with furloughs...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS