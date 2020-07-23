Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Baylor Scott & White Health Workers Want Cert. In OT Suit

Law360 (July 23, 2020, 7:58 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of physician assistants, nurse practitioners and other clinical nurse specialists who recently sued Baylor Scott & White Health alleging the health care system failed to pay them overtime wages have asked a Texas federal judge for certification.

Benjamin Kunze, alongside 17 other named plaintiffs, filed a motion Wednesday asking U.S. District Judge David C. Godbey for conditional class certification in the lawsuit alleging violations of the Fair Labor Standards Act. The lawsuit names both Baylor Scott & White Health and its affiliate HealthTexas Provider Network as defendants and indicates the class could include as many as 500 health care professionals...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!