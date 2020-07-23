Baylor Scott & White Health Workers Want Cert. In OT Suit

Law360 (July 23, 2020, 7:58 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of physician assistants, nurse practitioners and other clinical nurse specialists who recently sued Baylor Scott & White Health alleging the health care system failed to pay them overtime wages have asked a Texas federal judge for certification. Benjamin Kunze, alongside 17 other named plaintiffs, filed a motion Wednesday asking U.S. District Judge David C. Godbey for conditional class certification in the lawsuit alleging violations of the Fair Labor Standards Act. The lawsuit names both Baylor Scott & White Health and its affiliate HealthTexas Provider Network as defendants and indicates the class could include as many as 500 health care professionals...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS