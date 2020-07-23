Texas Court Backs Jury In Clearing Of Drilling Consultant

Law360 (July 23, 2020, 6:16 PM EDT) -- A Texas appellate court on Thursday affirmed a jury verdict clearing a drilling consulting company of wrongdoing in an oil and gas company's case claiming that the consultant breached its contract and contributed to a well collapse that cost it $3.5 million. A three-justice panel of the Eleventh Court of Appeals in Eastland, Texas, held that the jury had ample evidence to back up its decision to award BEPCO LP nothing in the lawsuit against consultant RMTDC Operations LLC, which does business as Total Energy Services. It was up to the jury to resolve conflicts in the evidence it heard during...

