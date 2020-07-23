Chancery Tosses Suit Over $450M 'Balanced Water' Biz Sale

Law360 (July 23, 2020, 3:47 PM EDT) -- A Delaware vice chancellor has tossed a music producer investor's suit against a business that sells "perfectly balanced pH water," saying his complaint lacked facts to support allegations he was cheated out of proceeds from the company's $450 million sale to Keurig Dr Pepper. In a 20-page memorandum opinion Wednesday, Vice Chancellor Joseph R. Slights III also said that pop songwriter and producer Jacob Kasher Hindlin lacked standing to pursue his claims against three former Core Nutrition LLC board members, including music producer Dr. Luke. "As an initial matter, the complaint is devoid of well-pled factual allegations that any of the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS