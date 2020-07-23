Ex-Exec Gets 2 Years For $5.8M Fraud With Escort Girlfriend

Law360 (July 23, 2020, 5:11 PM EDT) -- A former Illinois executive who handed over a company credit card and helped spend $5.8 million of his former employer's money on jewelry, lavish San Diego housing and other luxuries that benefited his escort-turned-girlfriend was sentenced Thursday to 25 months in prison. U.S. District Judge Elaine Bucklo sentenced Scott Kennedy, an ex-financial executive for drug delivery device company Nemera, after he pled guilty to participating in a wire fraud scheme largely benefiting Crystal Lundberg, an escort he met while going through a divorce and later fell in love with. Judge Bucklo sentenced Lundberg to more than four years over the spending...

