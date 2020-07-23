Insurer Says No Coverage Owed In Food Supplier's BIPA Row

Law360 (July 23, 2020, 4:14 PM EDT) -- An Ohio insurer urged an Illinois state court Wednesday to declare it has no duty to defend or indemnify an Illinois-based supplier of dehydrated produce and other foods from claims the company's fingerprint timekeeping system violates the state's landmark biometric privacy law. Westfield Insurance Co. says it's not on the hook to defend Silva International Inc. from a proposed class action in which Ralph F. Gonzalez III claimed the company unlawfully collected biometric scans of employees' fingerprints to monitor and manage its workers' clock-in and clock-out times. According to Westfield's complaint, filed in Cook County Circuit Court, the commercial package policy at...

