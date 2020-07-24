2nd Circ. Upholds Deportation Of Man With Unmarried Dad

Law360 (July 24, 2020, 7:59 PM EDT) -- A Second Circuit panel on Thursday dismissed arguments from a Jamaican-born man who was deported after completing a prison sentence, ruling that he could not derive U.S. citizenship from his unmarried father despite a change in the law. Omar Everton Dale had asked the court to consider a now-defunct immigration statute, Section 1432, which allowed children born abroad to unmarried parents to gain U.S. citizenship automatically if their mothers naturalized but not if their fathers did. While the three-judge panel was sensitive to Dale's claim that the rule violated his right to equal protection — he would be a U.S. citizen...

