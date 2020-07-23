Apple, Bose, Others Hit With Koss Headphone Patent Suits

Law360 (July 23, 2020, 10:13 PM EDT) -- Headphone maker Koss Corp. sued Apple, Bose and three other companies in the Western District of Texas on Wednesday, claiming it developed the "first-ever true wireless headphones" and holds a number of patents on the technology that the companies are infringing. Koss claims it was the first to develop the concept for wireless headphones through its line of "Striva" products, although it admits it stumbled into achieving success in the marketplace due to its supply chain and customer base being "thrown into upheaval" in the late-2000s and early-2010s. Targets of the other three lawsuits are JLab Audio, Skullcandy Inc. and Poly. ...

