SC Attys Want CFPB's Pension Loan Suit Tossed Post-Seila

Law360 (July 23, 2020, 7:51 PM EDT) -- Two South Carolina lawyers accused of illegally exploiting disabled veterans' pensions through high-interest loans asked a federal judge Wednesday to toss the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau lawsuit against it in light of the U.S. Supreme Court's recent decision that the bureau's leadership structure was unconstitutional. Citing the June 29 Supreme Court decision in Seila Law v. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau that found the CFPB director was unlawfully insulated from removal by the president, lawyers Candy Kern-Fuller, Howard Sutter III and their law firm, Upstate Law Group LLC argued Wednesday that the CFPB actions were also unlawful, its actions can't be ratified...

