DC NFL Team Buys Time With Temporary Name Change

Law360 (July 23, 2020, 9:13 PM EDT) -- The Washington, D.C., NFL team said Thursday it will immediately drop its Native American name and logo until new ones are selected, a move experts say provides breathing room to properly undertake the complicated process of rebranding and acquiring the rights to use new marks amid pressure to avoid further controversy. The team said it will immediately go by "Washington Football Team" pending the adoption of a new name. It will remove the previous name of Redskins, a racist slur against Native Americans, and accompanying logo from team properties and the team's uniforms for the 2020 season. The temporary change comes...

