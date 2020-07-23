NY Court Revives Bad Birth Suit Against Manhattan Hospital

Law360 (July 23, 2020, 9:59 PM EDT) -- A New York appellate panel has revived claims lodged against Lenox Hill Hospital and a doctor in a medical malpractice suit accusing the health care providers of causing a mother and infant's injuries following childbirth, saying the hospital's expert witness was not qualified to testify. A four-judge Appellate Division panel for the Second Department on Wednesday reversed a summary judgment ruling in favor of Lenox Hill Hospital in a suit accusing the hospital and Drs. Saul R. Stromer, Nidia De Jesus and Esperanza Naves-Ruiz of providing negligent medical care to maternity patient Lila Roizman, which caused her to suffer a pelvic...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS