CFPB Settles With Foreclosure Relief Services Co. For $3M

Law360 (July 23, 2020, 9:01 PM EDT) -- A Texas-based foreclosure relief services company and its CEO must shell out over $3 million to settle the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's claims of abusive conduct and charging illegal advance fees for their services, a California federal judge ruled. Certified Forensic Loan Auditors LLC and its top executive, Andrew Lehman, will also be permanently banned from the mortgage assistance relief and financial advisory industries, the CFPB said. U.S. District Judge Otis D. Wright II ordered CFLA and Lehman to pay $3 million to compensate affected customers, plus a civil monetary penalty of $40,000, in a stipulated final judgment filed Monday but...

