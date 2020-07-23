Building Debris Is Excluded In Insurance Row, 11th Circ. Says

Law360 (July 23, 2020, 5:21 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Thursday affirmed that a pollution exclusion in a general contractor's policy with Southern Owners Insurance Co. bars coverage for a suit alleging the builder's negligent work on a domestic violence shelter caused an employee to be injured by construction debris. A three-judge panel upheld U.S. District Judge Kent Wetherell's October decision that Southern Owners has no duty to defend or indemnify BBG Design Build LLC in the underlying suit brought by Patricia Armor, who worked part-time at Shelter House, a Fort Walton Beach, Florida-based domestic violence resource center on which BBG performed renovations in 2014. The panel...

