Roc Nation, Quinn Emanuel Shake Subpoena In Chancery Row

Law360 (July 23, 2020, 9:59 PM EDT) -- A Delaware vice chancellor quashed late Thursday subpoenas aimed at rapper Jay Z's Roc Nation entertainment company and law firm Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP in connection with a Centene Corp. stockholder's Chancery Court suit for access to company records on prison health care service oversight. Vice Chancellor Paul. A. Fioravanti's decision barred Centene from pursuing wide-ranging demands for details on the source of funding for the case, and depositions from Roc Nation and Quinn Emanuel. The subpoenas sought information on communications that Quinn, Roc Nation and others had with Centene stockholder trustee Laura L. Wood before Wood sued in...

