Pa. Law Firm Accuses Ex-Attys Of Botching Ad Case Damages

Law360 (July 24, 2020, 10:31 PM EDT) -- A Philadelphia-based personal injury firm has sued its former counsel in Pennsylvania state court after it purportedly botched an antitrust case filed against a rival firm over its advertising. Larry Pitt & Associates contends that Mitts Law LLC and individual attorneys Maurice R. Mitts, Gerard McCabe and Geoffrey Paul Huling engaged in legal malpractice by failing to properly handle the underlying case against Lundy Law LLP, costing Pitt at least $10 million, according to a complaint filed Wednesday with the Philadelphia County Court of Common Pleas. Pitt argues that the Mitts firm "failed to appreciate" that to prove a "critical element"...

