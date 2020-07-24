Female FBI Trainees Lose Bid To Block Reprisals In Bias Suit

Law360 (July 24, 2020, 9:01 PM EDT) -- Female FBI employees suing the agency for gender bias weren't able to secure a court order shielding them from retaliation, as a D.C. federal judge said she can't bar the FBI from doing something that's only tenuously linked to the employees' allegations. The women, who allege the FBI's training program systematically pushes female trainees out, said the law enforcement agency had responded to the suit by targeting the accusers who are still working there, including by threatening to fire one of the intelligence analysts named in the litigation and shunning one of their witnesses, who's an FBI supervisor. However, U.S. District...

