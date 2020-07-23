Ebony Creditors Seek To Force Magazine Into Bankruptcy

Law360 (July 23, 2020, 10:55 PM EDT) -- Ebony magazine creditors have urged a Texas federal bankruptcy court to force the historic magazine covering Black culture, news and entertainment into Chapter 7 bankruptcy, a rare move the creditors claim is necessary because Ebony hasn't been paying its debts. In a pair of involuntary bankruptcy petitions filed Wednesday, creditors Parkview Capital Credit Inc., photo studio Plum Studio and law firm David M. Abner & Associates said Houston-based Ebony Media Holdings LLC "is generally not paying its debts as they become due, unless they are the subject of a bona fide dispute as to liability or amount." Houston-based Parkview Capital Credit...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS