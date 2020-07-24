Kavanaugh Neutrality Upended By Facebook Ties, Groups Say

Law360 (July 24, 2020, 9:24 PM EDT) -- Progressive groups on Friday urged Justice Brett Kavanaugh's recusal from the U.S. Supreme Court review of Facebook's bid to stop a class action accusing the social media giant of violating robocall restrictions, saying the justice's close friendship with a top company executive casts doubt on his impartiality. Demand Justice is leading the effort by left-leaning organizations to preempt his involvement in the case, which deals with the high-stakes, legal question over what qualifies as a phone autodialer under the Telephone Consumer Protection Act. The newest justice on the court is good friends with Joel Kaplan, Facebook's vice president of global public policy,...

