Online Travel Cos. Slam Stay For $2.2M Hotel Tax Ruling

Law360 (July 24, 2020, 10:32 PM EDT) -- Online travel agencies are fighting San Antonio and other municipalities' bid to stay a Fifth Circuit order saying they must pay $2.2 million after Hotels.com and other OTAs won a room tax dispute, claiming the cities won't likely get a U.S. Supreme Court review. Hotels.com, Hotwire Inc. and other companies argued Thursday against San Antonio's July 13 motion to stay the Fifth Circuit's decision requiring it and more than 170 other municipalities to pay a $2.2 million appeal bond. San Antonio seeks a 90-day stay pending the filing and disposition of its petition for a writ of certiorari before the U.S....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS