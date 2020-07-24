Florida Argues Against Recusal In Felon Voting Rights Case

Law360 (July 24, 2020, 3:41 PM EDT) -- The state of Florida has urged the Eleventh Circuit not to recuse two judges who participated in a related state court matter from a dispute over voting rights for former felons, saying the calls for the judges to step down were partisan attacks and the timing of the move was suspect. Gov. Ron DeSantis and Florida Secretary of State Laurel M. Lee told the appellate court on Thursday that U.S. Circuit Judges Barbara Lagoa and Robert Luck, who previously served on the Florida Supreme Court before joining the federal bench, should not be forced to step aside because of a related...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS