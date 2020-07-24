France, Spain Not Immune From Insurers' UK Oil Spill Suit

Law360, London (July 24, 2020, 11:13 AM BST) -- Spain and France cannot claim state immunity from a suit accusing them of violating arbitration decisions related to a massive oil spill that caused €1.5 billion ($1.6 billion) of damage, a judge ruled at a London court on Friday. The Prestige sank off the Spanish coast in 2002 while carrying 70,000 tonnes of oil, causing widespread oil pollution in France and Spain. (AP) Judge Christopher Butcher found that claims by the London Steam-Ship Owners' Mutual Insurance Association against France and Spain, alleging that they breached arbitration awards from 2013, can go ahead in England. He dismissed their bid for immunity and found...

