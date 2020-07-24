UK Ruling On Venezuelan Prez Recognition Heads To Appeal

Law360, London (July 24, 2020, 9:14 PM BST) -- A judge has allowed a partial appeal of his decision that an English court cannot assess the legality of acts carried out by Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó, in a legal battle over €930 million ($1 billion) of the country's gold stored at the Bank of England. The Bank of England, which holds gold bullion for Venezuela, has said it has received conflicting instructions from Juan Guaidó and Nicolás Maduro, who are both claiming presidency of the country. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali) Judge Nigel Teare said that the board of Banco Central de Venezuela, appointed by Nicolás Maduro, cannot appeal his recent...

