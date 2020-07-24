Aetna Blasts Conformis For Using Patient To Force Coverage

Law360 (July 24, 2020, 5:52 PM EDT) -- Conformis is using an osteoarthritis patient as a means to compel Aetna to cover the medical device manufacturer's knee replacements, the insurer argued in trying to dismantle most of a suit claiming it flouted federal benefits law and committed trade libel. Aetna Inc. on Thursday moved to dismiss nearly all of a lawsuit challenging its coverage exclusion for Conformis Inc.'s customized total knee implants. The insurer argued that Conformis has co-opted patient and fellow plaintiff John Schaub's Employee Retirement Income Securities Act claim for benefits denial "and turn it into a quasi-class action to force Aetna to cover the Conformis custom...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS