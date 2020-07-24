Alaska Mine On Path To Key Permit After Army Corps Review

Law360 (July 24, 2020, 6:12 PM EDT) -- A controversial proposed Alaska gold and copper mine appears likely to receive a crucial federal Clean Water Act permit after the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said Friday the project would have little impact on the important salmon fishing industry in the area. The final environmental impact statement declares that Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.-owned Pebble Limited Partnership's proposed Pebble Mine, which would be located near Bristol Bay in southwestern Alaska, could damage and destroy some salmon habitat but not enough to cause a "measurable" loss in the number of fish. A draft version of the EIS issued last year was met with...

