Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Indivior To Pay $600M To Settle Suboxone Charges

Law360 (July 24, 2020, 11:47 AM EDT) -- Indivior PLC said Friday it has agreed to pay $600 million to settle charges related to its opioid treatment Suboxone, ending litigation and investigations into claims about the safety of the drug's film form that enforcers say constituted fraud and unfair competition.

Indivior said Friday it will pay $600 million to settle charges related to its opioid treatment Suboxone. (George Frey/Bloomberg via Getty Images) Indivior said in a statement Friday that the agreement covers claims from an April 2019 grand jury indictment alleging it falsely marketed its under-the-tongue Suboxone Film as a more childproof and less addictive version of the drug's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!