Indivior To Pay $600M To Settle Suboxone Charges

Law360 (July 24, 2020, 11:47 AM EDT) -- Indivior PLC said Friday it has agreed to pay $600 million to settle charges related to its opioid treatment Suboxone, ending litigation and investigations into claims about the safety of the drug's film form that enforcers say constituted fraud and unfair competition. Indivior said Friday it will pay $600 million to settle charges related to its opioid treatment Suboxone. (George Frey/Bloomberg via Getty Images) Indivior said in a statement Friday that the agreement covers claims from an April 2019 grand jury indictment alleging it falsely marketed its under-the-tongue Suboxone Film as a more childproof and less addictive version of the drug's...

